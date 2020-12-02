Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh question Aari and Archana during Call Center task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the contestants continued the call center task where Archana and Aari were asked some straight forward questions.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the call center task was continued. The strong contestants were asked some ruthless questions and some of their double standards were also exposed. Archana, who entered as a wildcard contestant in the house, is undoubtedly one of the strong contestants in the show. However, she keeps saying that she misses her family and she wants to go back home.

Aajeedh called Archana during the task and asked her what her true identity is. He questioned her for saying often that she wants to get out of the house. But she also said in the beginning that she will give a tough fight to everyone in the house. He asked her, if her intention was to win the show’s title or if she wants to get out. Saying that she is one of the best performers in all the tasks, she still keeps talking about going back home.

On the other hand, Balaji Murugadoss called out Aari and introduced himself to him as a big fan of Aari. However, he said that he was a fan only outside the house and not inside. He also said that a person cannot justify their wrong doings just because they keep saying that they are good at heart. He also said that one can believe people who identify themselves as good or bad people. But people who argue saying that only they are good are not trust worthy.

