Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss gets emotional after Shivani’s eviction from the Kamal Haasan hosted show

Before the eviction of Shivani, it was announced that Aari and Balaji Murugadoss were the second and third finalists.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Shivani got evicted from the show. It made Balaji Murugadoss emotional and he presented to her flowers from the plant which he planted in the house. When Kamal Haasan announced her as the evicted contestant, she was shocked and got emotional. However, the other housemates cheered for her and sang ‘Singa Penne’ from the film Bigil to acknowledge her tough fight during her participation in the show. Hearing them sing the song, she expressed how happy she was.

Kamal Haasan announced that Aari was saved and he became the second finalist, first being Somasekhar for winning the ticket to the finale. Then, he announced that Balaji Murugadoss was the third finalist. Rio Raj and Ramya entered the safe zone one after the other. Later, Kamal Haasan created tension by keeping the fans anticipating who would get evicted – Shivani or Gabriella. Later, he showed Shivani’s name.

After having a few emotional moments with the contestants, Shivani met Kamal Haasan on the stage where he lauded that she has been some one who did not speak much but her actions were louder than her words. He brought the topic of her episode with her mother and lauded her for being composed even when her mother had an emotional break down. He then showed her video compilation in the house and wished her good luck before sending her off.

Credits :Star Vijay

