Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss gets an emotional meltdown after jokes were made on his ‘mental block’

Housemates roasted Balaji saying that he has a mental block buring the task of Humans Vs Robots, one team was asked to make the other express their emotions.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss’ 4th season, the teams from the previous episode were swapped. Robots became humans and vice versa. During the task, one team of contestants was asked to act like robots and control their emotions, while the other team’s task was to make them lose control and make them express their emotions. During the task, Balaji Murugadoss was on team robot. The other team roasted him and brought up the topic of his mental block.

Talking about it with Shivani, he got an emotional meltdown and broke down into tears. He also stated that no one was there to talk on his behalf and no one pointed out that it was wrong. He also stated that it was not a joke to bring up the topic of ‘kurumpadam’. On the other hand, Archana took the case of Nisha during the task and had some strong questions to her. Nisha was on team robot and Archana on team humans.

She asked Nisha if her friendship was fake and if not, how could she hurt her when she was on team robots. However, Nisha managed to take it easy and made them all laugh with her witty sense of humour. When the task started, both the teams had a fight, as Aari said they cannot physically touch or tickle them to make them laugh. However, the other team did not agree and said that they will do whatever they want.

Credits :Star Vijay

