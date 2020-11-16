Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss opens up on his relationship with Shivani Narayanan; Says he is single

As Balaji Murugadoss’ proximity with Shivani Narayanan is bagging a lot of attention on Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the actor has cleared the air about his relationship status.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil had started with a bang last month and is enjoying a decent popularity among the audience. The reality show is grabbing a lot of attention for its interesting ensemble of contestants and equally intriguing list of contestants. Amid this, Balaji Murugadoss has been among the most talked about contestants on the show and his growing proximity with Shivani Narayanan has been turning a lot of heads. This isn’t all. This will also turn out to be a reason for Balaji’s nomination for elimination.

Yes! You read it right. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the housemates will be asked to nominated two contestants for the nomination and cite a reason for doing so. While most of the contestants nominated Anitha Sampath and Suchitra, Aari Arjuna nominated Balaji and stated that the latter is blindly love indicating his proximity with Shivani on the show. When the nominations and reason for the same were announced, Balaji was irked to know the reason behind his nomination. As a result, the actor finally opened up on his relationship status in the house and also cleared the air about his equation with Shivani.

Balaji stated that he isn’t in a relationship and also emphasised that he is not in love with Shivani. In fact, he also emphasised that he will not fall in love with her and if at all he does, he would convey it to her directly. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will have a love story in the making any time soon.

