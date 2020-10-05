Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Contestants dance their hearts out on ‘Vaathi Coming’ in the first promo of the season

Contestants were allowed to use only one bedroom and only one bathroom will be accessible for the contestants, while all the other washrooms were kept locked.

The fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is here with full enthusiasm as the season’s first promo was released by the makers on Monday. In the promo, all the contestants can be seen having a gala time as they danced on the song Vaathi Coming from Master. It is the usual ritual of the show to play a song in the morning and contestants gather and dance on it. Contestants including Aranthangi Nisha and were seen dancing with the others.

Unlike the other seasons, the new one does not have any live audience. Instead, Kamal Haasan met the audience digitally when the season was launched. Several restrictions were also imposed in the show. Contestants were allowed to use only one bedroom and only one bathroom will be accessible for the contestants, while all the other washrooms were kept locked. It was also announced when the season was launched that the contestants will be allowed to use only two burners in the gas stove.

So far, there are 17 contestants in the house and it is expected that some more contestants will be making wild card entry. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthi, Samyukta Karthik, Ramya Pandian, Aranthangi Nisha, Shivani Narayanan, Gabriella Charlton, Som Shekar, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramesh Choudary, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss.

