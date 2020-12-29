Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Contestants engage in open nomination task; Ramya Pandian, Shivani gossip about Aari

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' 4th season, contestants were asked to nominate in an open task. This brought confusion inside teh house and they all gossiped about each other.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s 4th season, the contestants were asked to participate in an open nomination task. When it was announced that they cannot nominate Aari as he is the captain of the house, they all expressed their disappointment. However, the contestants nominated other housemates to finish the task. While Ramya Pandiyan nominated Gabriela and Aajeedh saying that they both are less competitive, Rio Raj nominated Ramya saying that she belongs to his opposite group.

Som came up and nominated Aajeedh and Shivani saying that they both were not showing their full potential. Gabriela nominated Aajeedh and Shivani saying that she still does not understand what they both think. Shivani nominated Gabriela and Aajeedh saying that they both are not involving. After the task, Ramya Pandian and Shivani gossiped about Aari saying that he thinks viewers like whatever he does. Ramya said that she feels viewers do not like the way he behaves in the show.

Also Read: Dhanush and Selvaraghavan starrer Pudhupettai to be released again in Tamil Nadu theatres

Shivani, on the other hand, said that he has opinion on everything. She also said that he will be there whenever when someone does anything wrong. Meanwhile, Balaji Murugadoss complained about Gabriela saying that she has been talking behind his back. He pointed out an example and said that she tried to talk with Archana about him behind his back. Gabriela said that people have a problem with her no matter what she does.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×