Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants evacuated from the house in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: Report

Cyclone Nivar's fear hasn't ended yet and it has caused damage to many places across South India. It is said that the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house has been flooded owing to the same.

Cyclone Nivar has caused a lot of damage in the past few days down in the South. The state of Tamil Nadu is among the most affected ones and is still bracing the calamity now. The heavy rains and win are known to have caused a lot of damage to various places across the state. Now, as per a report by Times of India, the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 have also been evacuated due to the same.

Yes, you heard it right. The latest buzz is that all of them have been shifted from the BB house to a nearby five-star hotel. The reason behind this is that the house has been flooded due to the cyclone. According to reports, the release of water from the Chembarabakkam dam has resulted in the Bigg Boss house getting flooded as it is close to it. The same report also states that the alleged flooding scared the contestants.

Post that, they reportedly requested to be let out of the house and be kept in a nearby hotel. Efforts have been made to pump out the water from inside the house so that they can return to the same. Talking about the reality show, it is hosted by Kamal Haasan, and the present season premiered in October. A total number of 16 contestants entered the show during the same. It has also been receiving a humongous response from the audience just like the previous seasons.

Times of India

