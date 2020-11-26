  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants evacuated from the house in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: Report

Cyclone Nivar's fear hasn't ended yet and it has caused damage to many places across South India. It is said that the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house has been flooded owing to the same.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: November 26, 2020 09:48 pm
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants evacuated from the house in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: ReportBigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants evacuated from the house in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Cyclone Nivar has caused a lot of damage in the past few days down in the South. The state of Tamil Nadu is among the most affected ones and is still bracing the calamity now. The heavy rains and win are known to have caused a lot of damage to various places across the state. Now, as per a report by Times of India, the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 have also been evacuated due to the same.

Yes, you heard it right. The latest buzz is that all of them have been shifted from the BB house to a nearby five-star hotel. The reason behind this is that the house has been flooded due to the cyclone. According to reports, the release of water from the Chembarabakkam dam has resulted in the Bigg Boss house getting flooded as it is close to it. The same report also states that the alleged flooding scared the contestants.

Post that, they reportedly requested to be let out of the house and be kept in a nearby hotel. Efforts have been made to pump out the water from inside the house so that they can return to the same. Talking about the reality show, it is hosted by Kamal Haasan, and the present season premiered in October. A total number of 16 contestants entered the show during the same. It has also been receiving a humongous response from the audience just like the previous seasons.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.  

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Aari loses his cool after housemates make fun of him during nomination process

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana to face the wrath for violating a basic rule of the house?
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Aari loses his cool after housemates make fun of him during nomination process
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suchitra EVICTED from Kamal Haasan's show; Viewers trend #Suchi and shower her with love
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji and Suchitra engage in ugly spat and get ‘jailed’ for worst performance
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ramya Pandiyan gossips about Shivani; Says she only has time to entertain Balaji
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants get exciting tasks and recreate old movies as plays
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement