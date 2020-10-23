  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Contestants participate in debate; Rio brings up the topic of groupism yet again

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, Rio Raj gathered the housemates in the dining area and asked them about their opinion on groupism in the house.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, the contestants were asked to divide into two groups and participate in a debate. The housemates were asked to discuss on a topic about the Bigg Boss house. While one team was asked to talk on how the house and the housemates are full of love and they all are having fun in the house, the other team was asked to talk on how the housemates are only there to win and they see each other as competitors.

Meanwhile, Rio gathered all the housemates in the dining area and asked them to openly talk about groupism in the house. He did not receive much support from the housemates and they all expressed that they have no intention to participate in the ‘conference’ that he arranged in the dining area. Rio said that there was no groupism and people are talking with each other just fine. It was not backed up by anyone else.

Last week, Rekha Harris got evicted and she was the first person to get evicted in the season. Aari Arjuna, Suresh, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha and Aajeedh are the contestants who got nominated for eviction. In the latest promo for tonight’s episode, contestants were asked to stand in front of numbers after the housemates assign them in each number board. It was announced by the host that this task will decide on the next set of contestants for eviction.

Credits :Star Vijay

