Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Day 1 highlights: Sanam Shetty targets Shivani Narayanan on the season’s first episode

When several contestants pointed out that Shivani was not mingling with them, she said that she takes time to get along with people.

After a long wait, the fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched day before yesterday. On the very first episode of the season, it looks like Shivani Narayanan was targetted by Sanam Shetty and the other housemates. In one of the tasks given by the Bigg Boss, contestants were asked to name two contestants they like and two contestants whom they do not like. Several contestants named Shivani saying that they have not gotten along with her.

Sanam Shetty was seen sharing her opinion on Shivani’s involvement with the others. She said that she has been distancing herself and not mingling with the others. She also brought up an issue which happened the previous night when Shivani disagreed on her statement. This was agreed by Suresh Chakravarthi and he asked why was Shivani staying away from the other contestants. He also asked why she was always having a glooming face and asked her to talk to everyone right there. However, Shivani said that she takes time to get along with people.

While launching the show, it was announced that there will be no nominations and no evictions on the first week of the episode. It was also announced that the contestants can use only one bedroom and one bathroom. However, upon Kamal Haasan’s recommendation, the other bathrooms were opened. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, , Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants so far.

