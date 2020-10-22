Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Day 17 Highlights: Suresh breaks down after Sanam loses her cool; Requests to be evicted

After Sanam Shetty lost her cool and yelled at Suresh, he broke down into tears in the confession room and stated that he was cornered by everyone in the house.

In what looks like the most dramatic moment of Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, Sanam Shetty lost her cool after Suresh Chakravarthy hit her with a pole. She yelled at the top of her voice saying that she too is a human being and she too has something called heart. She called out Suresh and asked him to face her directly with an answer for his behaviour. Archana, on the other hand, went to Suresh and explained how wrong it was to behave in such a way.

Suresh apologised to Sanam and requested Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room. When the host asked him if he did it on purpose, Suresh broke down inconsolably and said that it happened spontaneously and he did not do it with an intention to hurt her. On the other hand, Jithan Ramesh yelled at Balamurugan for squeezing orange peel in his eyes and attacking him physically in the name of task.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo, Rio can be seen questioning by the rest of all the other contestants. They all were gathered in the dining area. In the second promo, contestants were asked to participate in a debate asking if the Bigg Boss house was a place to shower love on each other or it is a platform to prove who is a bigger person.

Credits :Star Vijay

