Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana jumps in joy as she gets a warm welcome after eviction; WATCH

Archana, who got evicted from Bigg Boss in the latest weekend episode, received a heartwarming welcome from her family when she went back to her home.

After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil house, Archana took to her social media space and shared a video, where she was seen jumping in joy meeting her family after a long time. In the video, she can be seen hugging her daughter tight as her dog showered her with kisses. Her mother welcomed her with a traditional harathi, while another person garlanded her.

Archana got evicted from the show during the latest process of elimination. Though her eviction came as an unexpected eviction, Archana did not act surprised when her name was announced. She said that she was happy to be back home finally after so many days away from her family. All the other contestants expressed their shock to see her get out of the house. When they started to get emotional, she encouraged them to give her a happy send-off.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Silambarasan TR looks divine in this latest PHOTO as he is all set to start his holy trip to Sabarimala

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, a new task was announced. Several words were written in pieces of paper and they were placed in a bowl. Contestants were asked to pick a paper and read the word based on which a question will be asked. During the task, Aari was asked who according to him is the most demotivated contestant in the house. He said he would name Anitha Sampath as the most demotivated contestant.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×