Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Ramya Pandian plants 59 saplings as a tribute to late actor Vivek; See PHOTOS

Vivek breathed his last during the early hours of Saturday last week after suffering a heart attack.

Following the demise of Kollywood popular actor Vivek, several celebrities have been paying him tributes by planting trees. The latest celebrity to pay him the tribute is actress and Tamil Bigg Boss 4 fame Ramya Pandian. The actress planted 59 trees to mark his age at the SP office, Thiruvallur. She also promised that she would continue the legacy that Vivek has left behind. Sharing photos from the day, Ramya also thanked the cops for making it happen.

Ramya Pandian wrote, “As a tribute to Vivek sir, we've planted 59 saplings at SP office thiruvallur... He has been an inspiration to me and I promise to continue the legacy that he has left behind. He will live in our hearts always! Thank you @communitreeindia and thank you so much Aravindhan sir Superintendent of police Thiruvallur district… Happy Earth day”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramya Pandian (@actress_ramyapandian)

Vivek breathed his last on Saturday last week after suffering a heart attack. He complained of uneasiness last Friday while he was on the sets of a film. Vivek was 59 and he was survived by his wife and two daughters. A couple of days before his demise, Vivek took the vaccination for COVID 19 at a government hospital and urged his fans to get vaccinated. Vivek’s last film will be Aranmanai 3, which is set to be released soon. It is reported that Vivek’s portion for the film Indian 2 will be reshot as his portions were not fully completed.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×