Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan roped in as the female lead of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, three talented actors of the South, are teaming up together for a pan Indian film titled Vikram. The film has been making quite a buzz on social media ever since its inception. The first look has already taken the internet on fire, now all eyes are on the cast and crew of the film, which is yet to be announced.

While there has been no official word on the female leads of the film. It is being said that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Shivani Naryanan will be part of the multi starrer film. According to reports, Shivani will be paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film. If reports are to be believed, Lokesh was impressed with Shivani's stint inside the Bigg Boss Tamil and therefore decided to cast her in the film.

Shivani was previously seen in Tamil daily soaps like Pagal Nilavu, Sarvanan Meenatchi 3, Kadaikutty Singam and Rettai Roja. Vikram will mark the debut of Shivani in the movies. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his hit action thrillers like Khaidi (2019) and Master (2021). According to reports, the lead actors including the team Vikram are currently shooting for a new schedule in Karaikudi. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International.