Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Finale: Aari Arjuna, Balaji, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar; Who will win the show?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is coming to an end tonight after 3 long months. The reality show kickstarted on a slow note but managed to pick up in the few weeks of its launch. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 witnessed new twists and turns with each passing week. The Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens for almost 3 months. Well, fans of the reality show are super excited for the grand finale and the preparations for the same by the makers are in full swing.

Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, and Som Shekar are the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Fans are cheering and supporting their favourite contestant on social media. The finale will begin at 6 PM today evening and is expected to be grand and eventful. From a power-packed grand entry of Kamal Haasan as a host to performances of the ex-contestants, a lot of surprises are in store for the viewers tonight in the six-hour-long grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 kickstarted with 16 contestants- Rio, Sanam Shetty, , Bala, Anitha Sampath, Shivani, Jithan Ramesh, Vel Murugan, Aari Arjunan, Som Shekar, Gabriella Charlton, 'Aranthangi' Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Samyuktha, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Aajeedh Khalique.