Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Following eviction, Archana wards off negative energy from housemates before getting out

Archana, who entered the house as the first wildcard contestant, got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s 4th season, Archana got evicted from the show, which came as an unexpected eviction. However, Archana did not act surprised when her name was announced as the evicted contestant. She said that she was happy to be back home finally after so many days away from her family. All the other contestants expressed their shock to see her get out of the house. When they started to get emotional, she encouraged them to give her a happy send off.

When Aari, Rio and Som started to cry, she said that she wanted them to clap for her when she leaves. Aari hugged her and said that she was leaving the house as a captain and it made him feel proud. Archana gave some of her jewellery to Gabriella and asked her to keep it. She also gave a small box to Som and told that he can keep it till he is in the house, but she will take it back after the show comes to an end.

Later, she did a small ritual to ward off the negative energy from the house and the housemates by breaking a hundi with coins. Bigg Boss lauded her for her braveness and shared a virtual hug with her. When she came out, a video compilation of her days in the house was played and she got emotional seeing it.

Credits :Star Vijay

