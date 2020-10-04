  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Gayathrie Shankar and VJ-actor Rio Raj to be a part of Kamal Haasan hosted show?

According to reports, actress Gayathrie Shankar and VJ-actor Rio Raj are said to be a part of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4.
October 4, 2020
Popular reality show, Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. While Salman Khan hosted Hindi version kickstarted yesterday, Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has already completed 25 days. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 is set to return and will be hosted yet again by Kamal Haasan. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil starts from today, October 4 and viewers can't wait to know what's in store for them. There is too much excitement over the contestants of the upcoming season. According to reports, actress Gayathrie Shankar and VJ-actor Rio Raj are said to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. 

However, there is no official word regarding the same.  Gayathrie is known for her roles in the films like Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, Super Deluxe, among others. Fantin Rio Raj, popularly known as Rio is also said to be a part of Kamal Haasan's hosted TV show. Besides being a VJ and actor, Rio had also participated in the dance reality show, Jodi Number One season 9.  He has also hosted the shows like Dancing Super Stars, Ready Steady Po Season 1, Wife Kaila Life, Ready Steady Po Season 2 to name a few. 

Besides these two, other names that are doing rounds as the contestants of the new season are Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Archana Chandhoke, Sanam Shetty, Gabriella Charlton, Aranthangi Nisha, Rekha Harris, Anu Mohan. 

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 premieres at 6 pm on Sunday, October 4. How excited are you for Bigg Boss Tamil season 4? Let us know in the comment section below. 

