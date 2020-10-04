Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's a sneak peek into the quirky & beautiful new house ahead of the grand premiere

Ahead of the premiere of Kamal Haasan's show, let's take a virtual tour inside the quirky yet grand house of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan kickstarts tonight and ahead of the grand premiere, a few photos of the house have surfaced on social media. The inside photos of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house have gone viral on social media and viewers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Ahead of the premiere of Kamal Haasan's show, let's take a virtual tour inside the quirky yet grand house of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. One can see in the photos, the house looks every bit attractive and is a perfect mix of funky bright colours and metallic hues.

From boho and quirky furniture to bright lighting that will also boost moods go perfect with the set-up of season 4. The little and fun elements bring a different side to the house. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be hosted this time again by Kamal Haasan. The makers of the reality show are leaving no stone unturned to make it another grand season. The contestants' of the season were quarantined and were asked to take proper safety precautions due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, check out leaked photos of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house that is sure to leave you amazed with its lavish and quirky interior:

Meanwhile, a few names of celebs like Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Archana Chandhoke, Sanam Shetty, Gabriella Charlton, Aranthangi Nisha, Harris and Anu Mohan are doing rounds on social media. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official contestants' list.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 premieres at 6 pm on Sunday, October 4. How excited are you for Bigg Boss Tamil season 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

