Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Aajeedh Khalique wins the eviction free pass; Suresh gets cornered

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, Suresh Chakravarthy got cornered by his fellow contestants while Aajeedh was awarded the eviction free pass.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, contestant Aajeedh Khalique received the eviction free pass for the week after all the other selected seven contestants were eliminated from the task for the pass. With this pass, Aajeedh gets immunity to stay in the house without eviction for a week. He can use the pass only once. He can use it either for himself or for any other contestant, after which the pass will be given to some other contestant.

This pass can be used for the first 10 weeks in the house. On the other hand, Suresh Chakravarthy is having a tough time in the house as almost all the contestants are raising their voices against him. Rio Raj was seen confronting him for something as he moved away from the place. This happened after Velmurugan had a huge spat with Suresh Chakravarthy. Sanam Shetty was also seen confronting him.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show, Suresh Chakravarthy can be seen trying to get along with Anitha Sampath during a task given to them. They both can be seen dancing together on stage for a song during the task. All the other contestants cheered on them as they both put their differences behind and moved on in the reality show.

