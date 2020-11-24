  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Aari loses his cool after housemates make fun of him during nomination process

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, a high voltage drama happened after housemates teased Aari for taking his own sweet time in the confession room.
In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants were seen nominating each other during the nomination task. When Aari’s name was called out, he got up to go inside the confession house. As soon as he got up, the others started teasing him saying that he would keep talking and take forever to finish the nomination task. However, he lost his cool and said it was not in a good taste. He added that everyone does the same and he is not the only person to nominate.

After the task, contestants who got nominated for eviction were announced. Later, another open task was given, where the nominated contestants were divided into two groups. In both the groups, one contestant will be given a cup and that person will be saved from nomination. The person who got saved, got the power to nominate a different person whose name was not in the nomination list in the first place. In one group, Nisha won the cup and saved herself. She also nominated Aajeedh for eviction.

In the second group, Balaji Murugadoss won the cup and he nominated Archana. Meanwhile, a high voltage drama is expected to happen in the house in tonight’s episode as the new promos show all the contestants engaging in spat with him and yelling at him. The house was converted into a call center with a group of housemates running the call center, while the contestants in the other group are asked to call them and ask anything they want to know.

