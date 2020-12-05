Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Anitha and Balaji accuse Aari of being biased towards Sanam Shetty

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss questioned Aari saying that Aari was being biased towards Sanam Shetty.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss’ fourth season, Anitha Sampath and Balaji Murugadoss had a conversation with Aari, where they spoke about the previous day’s task. During the conversation, Anitha Sampath questioned Aari as to why he supported Sanam Shetty. When he tried to explain his stand, Balaji Murugadoss defended Archana and said that he was being biased towards Sanam. Though Aari did not agree to any of their comments, they still insisted that he was being biased.

On the other hand, Archana and Jithan Ramesh were seen gossiping about Arandhaangi Nisha, and how her strategically she was playing the game. They also spoke about how she was trying to make up all of her comments by trying to be funny. Without knowing all of this, Nisha was seen preparing batter with traditional tools.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead in fantasy horror comedy directed by Kalyaan: Report

Other than this, they were given a task by the Bigg Boss. All of the housemates were asked to separately meet the Bigg Boss in the provided area. After they arrived, Bigg Boss asked them to explain what all they did in the 60 days that they had spent in the house. Almost all of them were out of words to explain what really they did during the 60 days of their participation. Anitha proudly said that she learned to do different hairstyles by helping the housemates with their hairdo. The others took a lot of time before getting to their answers.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×