Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Anitha, Ramesh sent to jail; Former questions housemates’ intentions

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, it was decided by the housemates that Anitha Sampath and Jithan Ramesh were the worst performers in the Humans Vs Robots task, and thus, the housemates decided that they both should be sent to jail. During the justification for jail nomination process, Rio named Aari saying that his performance was not engaging. However, Aari denied it and said that his performance was far better than the other housemates.

However, he did not pay attention. Later, many other housemates named Anitha and Jithan. Though Jithan’s performance as a robot received praises from the fans on Twitter, it was decided by the housemates that his performance was not up to the mark. After being sent to jail, Anitha questioned Rio as to why was she sent to jail when she performed well in the task. She said that it was unfair to send her to jail.

When she took up Archana’s name, Archana came up and questioned her. She said that her name should have not been taken up when she was not present at the spot. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show’s tonight’s episode, Nisha can be seen yelling at Anitha as the latter said that the housemates are unnecessarily bringing up her name for controversial games. When Balaji tried to control Nisha, she snapped at him and asked him to leave her alone.

