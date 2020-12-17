Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Archana cries her heart out after a huge fight with Som during task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' fourth season, Archana had yet another emotional breakdown and she cried her heart out.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4th season, the contestants were seen continuing the previous day’s task where the Bigg Boss house was converted into a poultry farm. During the episode, Archana tried to protect her egg by keeping it on the ground and using her body as a shield. However, Som tried to touch the egg. When he finally touched the egg, Archana did not accept that her egg was touched.

When she tried to protect it from Som, he fought further and the egg broke. While Archana accused him of breaking the egg, Som said that the egg broke because she put her weight on it. The verbal spat continued until Som got frustrated and took a piece of the broken egg and threw it away. Archana’s anger increased further when she saw this and she started yelling at him.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva spotted at Hyderabad airport with kids amidst divorce rumours

She got called by the Bigg Boss to the confession room where she cried her heart out inconsolably and said that she felt strange about herself. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show, one can see that the contestants choose Gabriella and Shivani as the worst performers. They both were sent to the jail. It was also shown that Shivani protested by saying that it was okay to nominate her but it was not cool to make comments on her.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×