Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji and Suchitra engage in ugly spat and get ‘jailed’ for worst performance

In the latest episode of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, the contestants decided to jail Balaji and Suchitra as a punishment for their worst performance.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the jail was reopened and the housemates were asked to nominate two of the three worst performers from the previous task. When the housemates nominated Balaji Murugadoss, Suchitra and Ramya Pandiyan, Balaji lost his cool and asked captain Aajeedh Khalique to explain why was he nominated. However, when Suchitra came in between, Balaji yelled at Suchitra and they both had an ugly spat and then they both were sent to jail.

After they both were locked up, they had a discussion about two groups in the house. While Balaji tried to defend Shivani, Suchitra said that she was also a part of the group. As Balaji kept on trying to convince her that Shivani was not a part of any group, she kept on denying it. This again turned into an argument and Balaji stated that it was not fair to be in jail with Suchitra. He yelled that he was unable to bare her and it was like a torture.

Meanwhile, Shivani had some cute moments with Balaji even as he was in the jail. The other housemates said that they are getting to spend time with Shivani, since Balaji was inside the jail. Shivani said it was not like that and she was always open for conversation with anyone. Finally, at the end of the day, Balaji and Suchitra were released from the jail.

Credits :Star Vijay

