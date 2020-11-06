  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji ends bond with Archana; Housemates become RJs in a new task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants took part in a task where the house was converted into an FM station and they all became RJs.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Suresh Chakravarthy and Aari Arjuna had a discussion where Suresh told that he did not like Samyuktha Karthick’s behavior as a captain during the task of Vivadha Medai. He also said that he felt bad. Suresh also stated that it was Samyuktha who influenced judge Suchitra. He also said that he would not involve in any conversation with anyone. He also decided not to have anything prepared by Gabriella Charlton and few other housemates.

During the lunch, Suresh took only rice and had it with Sambar. Later, the courtroom task resumed. Rio Raj complained against Aranthangi Nisha saying that she doesn't take any initiative but forces others to do things. He accused her of being a people pleaser. After all the arguments and counter arguments, Nisha won the case.

The housemates had a good time playing Antakshari for some time. After all this, housemates became RJs and callers who call the FM station. It was a fun task and all the contestants enjoyed it. Meanwhile, Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan spent some candid moments which were romanticised by the other contestants. Balaji also ended his bond with Archana.

Credits :Star Vijay

