Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji Murugadoss gets emotional as housemates celebrate his birthday with cake

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Balaji Murugadoss got emotional and broke down to tears after the housemates celebrated his birthday curring a cake.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s 4th season, Balaji Murugadoss celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake along with the other housemates. He got emotional while cutting the cake and broke down into tears. He said that he is an emotional and sensitive person and he has been the same at his home too. Apologising to the housemates if he had hurt them, he said that the game’s format is such that he will keep hurting everyone.

On the other hand, during the call center task, Anitha Sampath made her call to Rio Raj and asked him why was he not showing his true face to the audience. Rio said that it would not look good if he does, to which Anitha asked if he wants to take home the trophy by hiding one of his faces. When he tried to defend himself, she snapped at him by saying that he has to understand the question first before starting to defend.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan shares an eye catching silhouette PIC but its her thoughtful caption that grabs our attention

Anitha also questioned him as to why was he not ready to even hear criticism. Rio lost his cool, but he continued to answer her questions. After finishing the task, he congratulated her sarcastically for such questions. He also told the other housemates that she got on his nerves, but he it not escalating it because it's a task. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the next episode, Jithan Ramesh can be seen snapping at Balaji Murugadoss saying that he is coming in between everything.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×