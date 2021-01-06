Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji Murugadoss has an ugly spat with Aari and Gabriella

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Balaji Murugadoss had an ugly spat with two contestants during the task of ticket to the finale. In the first task, Balaji and Aari had a huge fight. Contestants were asked to wear Velcro jacket with a coin in their back. The other contestants had to compete with each other and grab the coins. Whichever contestants saved their coins will be declared as the winners. Aari and Balaji had a huge fight during the task.

As Aari was running to protect his coins, Balaji blocked his way by placing some furniture from the house. Aari warned him saying that it may cause injuries to the housemates and asked Balaji to chase him if he was man enough. Gabriella seconded Aari’s opinions. Balaji, who got emotional as there was no one to support him, spoke to the people through the camera. Meanwhile, in the next task, Rio was asked to be the judge.

In the second task, the contestants were asked to find the song from the BGM that was played. The contestant who knew the song was asked to press the buzzer and sing the song from the beginning. Balaji kept on pressing the buzzer without knowing the song. So, Bigg Boss gave negative marking and Balaji came last in the task. Though Ramya didn’t perform extraordinarily in task 4, she is the leading contestant considering all the tasks given so far.

Credits :Star Vijay

