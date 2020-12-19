Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Balaji Murugadoss renders his heartfelt apology to Aari and Rio

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, Balaji Murugadoss apologized to Rio Raj and Aari saying that he had tried to put them down.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, Balaji Murugadoss, Archana and Anitha competed in the captaincy task. They were asked to take small bags out of a cage like structure and whoever has the maximum bags would become the winner. While Balaji struggled to even bring out the bag, Archana did it with full enthusiasm and she became the captain by collecting maximum bags. After winning, she vigorously threw the bag and roared a victory roar.

Later, Ramya Pandiyan got called to the confession room and Bigg Boss asked her some questions and she patiently answered them all. She was asked about all the emotions and how she and the other housemates expressed those emotions in the past 75 days. Before answering the questions, Ramya wanted to ask the Bigg Boss something, to which the Bigg Boss said that she has to answer his questions first.

Later, Balaji Murugadoss made a heart felt apology to Rio and Aari. He said that though he does not have the experience, he did something that would have put them down. He said, “All of us are here only after hard work and several downfalls. We all know what it takes to be where are now. Knowing this, we all should have helped each other but instead I put you both down. It is not something that I would do”. Aari and Rio were touched by his speech and they all hugged it out.

Credits :Star Vijay

