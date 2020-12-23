Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Confusion erupts in the house as housemates compete with each other during task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants competed with each other during the latest luxury budget task.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 is getting intense with each passing day. With contestants competing to win in tasks and several evicted from the house, each and every episode of the season is becoming more interesting. In the latest episode, the next luxury budget task was started. Aari Arjuna and Som Shekar got into a heated argument while performing the task. A ball catching setup was made in the garden area. Whenever they heard a buzzer sound, they were asked to go to the garden area and catch the balls.

It was announced by the Bigg Boss that whoever has the maximum balls at the end of the task will be declared as the winner. All the housemates were seen running towards the garden area as the buzzer rang to catch the balls. Aari Arjuna and Som Shekar from the opponent team argued over each other’s approach to win the task. A verbal spat took place between them and eventually all the housemates got involved in it.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni oozes glamour in a sequin dress but her super EXPENSIVE diamond ring steals the spotlight

As per the task, the housemates are divided into two teams. Three different sized balls with three values were thrown at them. The teams’ score depends on the number of balls caught by them. Rio Raj had an argument with Aari Arjuna and questioned Balaji Murugadoss about his game. Later, Balaji and Som Shekar got into an argument. Balaji discussed his game plans with Aari. All the contestants had spats and fights throughout the day.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×