Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants celebrate Christmas as they get gifts and cakes

The housemates in the Bigg Boss house were given a surprise as the garden was converted into a Christmas themed area.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss’ 4th season, the housemates were surprised with an unexpected Christmas bash. Carols were sung by a group and the garden area was decorated for the occasion with Christmas tree. They were also given a surprise dinner and cakes. Little tasks were given to the housemates to which they all got gifts.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task happened, which was participated by Aari, Rio and Som. They were asked to fill thermacol balls in a snowman container but they were restricted to use only their mouths to do so. They were given a spatula to take the balls from one end to the other. Aari managed to win the task as he filled the snowman container faster than the other two.

Later, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio, Aajeedh and Shivani gossiped about it. Balaji questioned how was Aari getting saved every week, to which Aajeedh said that it was because he is famous. Shivani intervened and stated that Sanam Shetty was also famous but she got evicted. Aajeedh expressed his opinion, saying that people in the house are validating whatever wronging they do in the house by just saying that they are the best in front of the camera, and viewers are getting carried away. Meanwhile, in today’s episode, Kamal Haasan will host and address the gradiences of the housemates. It is expected that this week will be declared as no eviction week as a New Year special

