Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants get EMOTIONAL as they narrate the tough times of their lives

In the latest episode, the contestants were asked to narrate stories in their life that would motivate the others and they were asked to narrate the toughest times of their lives.

In the Bigg Boss Tamil 4, during the task given to the contestants, the housemates were asked to narrate the difficulties that they faced in their lives and how the crossed all those. All the contestants narrated their difficult times. In the end, four housemates were selected saying that their stories were more inspiring. After their names were announced, Bigg Boss revealed that only those four can nominate contestants for eviction during the next week.

While narrating about their struggles, Sanam Shetty stated that she fell down from her terrace when she was 20-year-old and she was paralyzed. Her parents helped her recover and they stood with her like pillars. Nisha said that she will keep achieving in her life and she narrated how much she loves her profession. Ramya Pandiya said that she did not even have an address and her parents and her brother were like her children. As all the contestants continued to narrate their stories, it made everyone emotional.

Meanwhile, the spat between Ramya and Suresh Chakravarthy continued. When they both were in the kitchen, Chakravarthy asked her to keep quiet, to which Ramya said she cannot act as per his orders. She also stated that he has been triggering her so much and his only intention was to appear in all the promos that the makers release. She was seen worrying about their previous fight and how her reputation might be tarnished.

Credits :Vijay TV

