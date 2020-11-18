Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants get exciting tasks and recreate old movies as plays

Nisha and Archana created little fun elements during the task and made it even more interesting.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, contestants were given some tough tasks. In one of the tasks, they were asked to stand in the garden area even as it was raining. They were asked to guess the time with the change in weather and sunlight. All of them were seen working hard, cooking fast and providing beverages to each other. Though the tasks were difficult, they were seen having fun while doing the tasks.

Archana and Nisha tried to make the task funny by implementing a little play as if they both were fighting to fill up their water pitchers. Nisha took the limelight by implementing little fun elements during the task. She was seen pulling everyone’s legs during the task and they all took it sportively and played along with her.

Also Read: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to get a Hindi version post its blockbuster success? Here's what we know

Other than all of this, the contestants were asked to act like characters from old movies and be melodramatic even while doing the smallest thing. They all fulfilled the task with fun. Sanam Shetty was seen having the maximum fun during the task. Meanwhile, the nomination task irked controversy in the house as the Bigg Boss mentioned the reasons that the housemates gave to nominate one another. When he announced that romantic relationship was one of the reasons, Balaji Murugadoss lost his cool and questioned everyone for making everything out of nothing. Suchitra and Anitha received maximum number of nominations.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×