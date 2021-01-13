Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ex contestant Rekha gets emotional; Rio and Aari engage in a spat

Ex contestants of the season, Velmurugan, Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Suchitra Ramadurai and Aajeedh Khalique made a surprise entry to teh house.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil’s fourth season, other ex contestants including Velmurugan, Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Suchitra Ramadurai and Aajeedh Khalique entered the house as a surprise to the housemates. Sanam wished all the finalists saying that she was very proud of them. Upon seeing Samyuktha, Balaji became very emotional and they both hugged each other. Rio Raj reads the announcement from the Bigg Boss and everyone was asked to perform the gold mining task again.

While they were asked to divide into groups, Gabriella asked for Aari’s approval. Though he gave his nod, Aari did not see it and asked him to nod. However, Aari snapped at him and it became an issue. They both had an ugly spat during their conversation. However, they both sorted out their differences by talking about it later. Then, the hilarious moments in the house were presented as a video compilation to the contestants.

Later, the guests and the finalists shared their most memorable moments in the house. During her turn, Harris said that her husband and daughter got mad as she did not perform well during the Kadandhu Vandha Paadhai task and they did not talk to her for weeks after she got evicted. She said that she had to drop out of school to peruse acting career. She added that her father did not like that and her mom used to be with her during all the shootings. She also said that it still makes her feel bad to think that she did not take care of her father when he was sick.

