Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ex contestants enter the house; Archana and Nisha point out Balaji’s mistakes

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' fourth season, the contestants were seen having a gala time with the ex housemates, who made a surprise entry.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil fourth season started with the finalists thanking the audience for their support. Balaji Murugadoss said that it was like a rebirth for him to be one of the finalists. Later, the Bigg Boss congratulated all the finalists and asked them to express their feelings. They were also asked to talk about their journey in the house. While Aari Arjuna spoke about his game plans and about his days during the ticket to the finale tasks, Balaji Murugadoss spoke how he struggled to manage eleven housemates during the debate task.

As they finished the task, the housemates were asked to wait in the garden area. As they waited, the former contestants made a silent entry. When the door was opened, the housemates jumped in joy seeing their friends. Harris, Archana Chandhoke, Aranthangi Nisha and Jithan Ramesh were present and congratulated the finalists.

While having a conversation with Nisha, Aari spoke about how he felt when he was nominated as the worst performer and when he was sent to the jail. He added that even his wife’s feedback was unacceptable to him as he was unable to stay as himself. Balaji tried to know about audience’s perception about his performance. While the ex contestants did not tell him anything about it, they pointed out all his mistakes. On the whole, the previous episode was a fun filled one as the contestants had an amazing time.

Credits :Star Vijay

