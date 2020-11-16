  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Host Kamal Haasan celebrates Diwali with housemates

In the latest episode of the fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, contestants had a Diwali celebration with Kamal Haasan.
In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Kamal Haasan celebrated the festival of lights along with the other housemates. During the episode, he also questioned everyone how they were all performing during the tasks in the week’s episodes. Talking about the infamous fight in the home as to who wasted the food, he made Sanam Shetty reveal that it was she who threw it in the trash can, and said that she acted tacky by not admitting that she was the one who wasted.

However, what came as a delight as the contestants when they were told that there will be no elimination. Aari Arjuna was asked about his thoughts on the episode, where he said that it was bad to waste food as it will affect the next generations too. Later, he questioned the housemates about their failure to finish the luxury budget task. He asked Balaji what really happened and why he was so chaotic during the task. When Gabriella said she saw Balaji stealing the property given during the task, Kamal asked if she knew what went on when he was outside the house.

Also Read: Mookuthi Amman Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Nayanthara, RJ Balaji's film

She said that she did not know, to which Kamal mockingly said that he knows and he saw what happened. It is expected that the next week’s episodes will be as interesting as the earlier ones and the no elimination announcement came as a surprise.

Star Vijay

