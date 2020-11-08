Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Host Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday; Sanam & Balaji get questioned

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday while hosting the show and housemates had a fun time.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Hamal Haasan celebrated his birthday by cutting cakes. As the housemates saw him on screen, they all screamed wishing him a happy birthday. While wishing, some shouted that they all love Kamal Haasan, to which he also said that he loves them too. When the Bigg Boss asked him for a birthday treat, he made a pun with wordplay and said he would treat everyone equally and that’s the treat.

After the show started, Kamal questioned Sanam and Balaji for their behaviors in the previous week. He said one would not know what mood she is in because she is getting angry at unexpected times. He also asked Balaji if he remembered the unparliamentary language he used. He agreed that he remembers it. When he was smiling ear to ear, Kamal Haasan said there was nothing to be proud of to smile like that.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Raashi Khanna & more pour the legendary star with wishes

Meanwhile, in the latest promo for the next episode, Kamal Haasan was seen asking Suchitra whether she was influenced by anyone in the house, to which she said she was only doing things based on what Kamal said when she entered the house. The moment became light when Kamal Haasan addressed her ‘Your honor’ and pulled her legs. All the contestants were seen having a laugh and enjoying the moment.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×