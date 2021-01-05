Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates compete with each other in ‘Ticket to the finale’ task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were seen competing with each other during the task for the ticket to finale.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil's fourth season, the contestants were asked to take part in an open nomination task. As they all nominated each other, Bigg Boss announced that it was a prank and they were all automatically nominated for the eviction. Later, the ticket to finale tasks were announced by the Bigg Boss. In the first task, the contestants were asked to hold on to a huge water balloon. Underneath the balloons, there were wooden pads of nails. If the contestant fails to hold on to it, the balloon would eventually drop down and bust as it would hit the nails.

While they were trying hard to hold the balloons, the first contestant to drop it was Shivani. Somasekhar and Aari had a fight as they both argued with each other for the 4th and 3rd positions. Later, Som read the rule book again and realised his mistake and accepted the 4th position. Finally, Balaji and Rio were the last two contestants to hold on the balloon.

However, Rio dropped it first and Balaji won the first place. In the next task, the contestants were asked to balance a wooden plank on their heads. As the contestants dropped it down one by one, Ramya Pandiyan and Rio got the first and second places, respectively. Meanwhile, in the promo of tonight’s episode, Bala and Aari were seen yelling at each other as they argue over a task.

Credits :Star Vijay

