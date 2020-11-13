Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates fail to complete task & get zero luxury points; Secret task revealed

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the contestants were told that they failed to finish a task and they get no points in the luxury budget.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, it was announced that the housemates failed to complete the previous task. Bigg Boss also said that since they failed to do the task, they get no luxury points. Especially, Bigg Boss called out Balaji Murugadoss and said that he had no understanding of task and totally messed it up. Later, he called out Somashekhar, Ramya and Gabriella and announced that they were given a secret task.

A short video of how they performed the task was shown to the other contestants and how they were asked to steal the properties as soon as possible. It was announced that the trio was asked to try and steal the property owned by Archana without anyone else’s knowledge. How they all came up with a plan, and what they all did to steal the property was shown in the video.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show’s next episode, the housemates were asked to nominate the house’s captain. Nisha, Gabriella, Somashekhar’s names were nominated to be the captain of the house. We will have to wait for the episode to be aired to know who will become the captain. Gabriella, Samyuktha, Suchitra, Anitha Sampath, Shivani, Archana, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya, Aajeedh were the contestants who got nominated during the eviction process this week.

