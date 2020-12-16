Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates fight with each other during the luxury budget task

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were divided into two groups where contestants of one group were asked to act like chickens and the other members were aksed to act like wolves.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were seen performing the luxury budget task, where they were divided into two groups, and the Bigg Boss house was converted into a poultry farm. While contestants in one group were asked to act as chickens, the other group’s contestants were the wolves. Each chicken was given large golden eggs and their task was to protect it, while the wolves’ task was to touch the egg somehow to win the task.

On the other hand, the chickens can make the wolves get out of the game by touching the tail in their costumes. This task brought in some huge fights among the contestants as they all started making their own rules. While Rio said that Archana was being unfair in her task as she came as a group with the other wolves. However, Archana justified the act saying that wolves come in pack and not individually.

Also Read: Arun Vijay to kick start the shooting of AV 31 with director Hari from February 2021: Report

The contestants were also given fake currencies and they were allowed to make deal with each other to keep their eggs safe. Whoever has the maximum amount at the end of the task, would be announced as the winner. Balaji Murugadoss ticked the funny bones of the housemates by sitting on his egg in order to protect it. However, when he sat on it, the egg broke down into pieces and the Bigg Boss announced that he cannot play the task anymore.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×