Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates get emotional as they write letters to their loved ones for Diwali

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, contestants were asked to write letters to their loved ones for Diwali. As they all started to write, they got emotional. Expressing how much they have been missing their dear ones especially on the festival of lights, they said that they have never spent a Diwali without them. While writing letters, Samyuktha broke down badly and kept on crying while writing the letter.

During the eviction process, contestants were asked to assemble in the garden area and then Bigg Boss announced the names of contestants who were nominated for the eviction process. Gabriella, Samyuktha, Suchitra, Anitha Sampath, Shivani, Archana, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya, Aajeedh were the contestants who got nominated during the eviction process this week.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo for next week episode, Archana is seen as an old lady, and the other contestants are seen as her young relatives. A play was implemented and the housemates were asked to impress Archana in order to get their share from her property. One of the housemates was asked to try and steal her will. It was planed in such a way that no one knows who will steal the will. During the task, the housemates were seen enjoying the task. However, we will have to wait for the episode to premiere to know what happens.

Credits :Star Vijay

