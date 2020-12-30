Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates participate in freeze task; Shivani’s mother says she is disappointed

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss' fourth season, Shivani's mother came inside the house and stated that she was disappointed in her and the way she participated in the show.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss’ fourth season, housemates participated in the freeze task, where close friends or relatives of the contestants would visit them and the housemates would be asked not to move or talk. The first two contestants to who got visitors were Shivani and Balaji Murugadoss. When Shivani’s mother came inside, she cried her heart out. They both hugged each other and expressed how much they missed each other.

However, after a while, her mother sat her down and stated that she was not happy with the way Shivani was behaving in the show. She asked her the reason to be there and said that it made no difference. She also said that if she wanted to be in her comfort zone, he could have been in her home. Hearing this, Balaji got emotional and broke down. He said that he was one of the reasons for the disappointment of Shivani’s mother.

Later, Balaji got a visitor and it was his friend. Upon seeing him inside the house, Balaji laughed out loud and they both hugged each other. His friend pulled Balaji’s legs saying that he expected Balaji to cry and get very emotional by seeing him. They both had a fun time with the other housemates. When Balaji asked about his performance, his friend asked him to maintain whatever he has been doing so far.

Credits :Star Vijay

