Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates pay tribute to SPB; Rekha, Sanam extend their support to Suresh

The recent episode witnessed yet another ugly spat between Suresh Chakravarthi and Anitha Sampath as the latter said that he does not want to be in the cooking team as Anitha is there in the team.

In the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, there is a lot of drama from the first week of the season’s launch. From day two, Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy have been engaging in some ugly fights. On the show’s latest episode too they had a fight as Suresh said that he wanted to quit from the cooking team because of her. He also insisted that he had no problem with Sanam Shetty or .

While Sanam and Rekha came in support of Suresh, Anitha expressed how she felt about it with Som. Som, who has been there with Anitha from the beginning, tried to console her but in vain. Later, the contestants gathered and they all paid tribute to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. They all recalled their unforgettable memories about the singer. Rekha said that they should have done it on the day that they entered the house but they all were too tired.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Archana Chandhoke to make an entry as a wild card contestant?

Meanwhile, in the latest promo for the next episode, Sanam can be seen engaging in an argument with Rekha, while the latter can be seen losing her cool. Rekha also says that she is the captain of the cooking team and thus she has a responsibility to make sure that everything is running smoothly in the kitchen. Hearing this, Sanam can be seen mocking her.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vijay TV

Share your comment ×