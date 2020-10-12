Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan encourages contestants to vote and select the new captain

Kamal Haasan told the contestants to think well before casting their vote for the new captain. As the majority of them wanted Suresh Chakravarthy as the captain, he was elected.

Ever since the fourth season of Bigg Boss was launched, there has been no scarcity for drama in the house of the reality show. With the spats between contestants and their differences, the fourth season is already witnessing some big drama. During the weekend Kamal Haasan addressed the contestants and he tried to sort out their differences. He also encouraged the contestants to vote and select their new captain.

While doing so, Kamal Haasan also scored some points in his political journey by asking them to thing well before casting their vote. As Sanam Shetty and Balaji Murugadoss engaged in some verbal spats, Kamal Haasan tried to settle it down. He told Balaji that no one has the authority to tarnish anyone’s image. He asked Balaji how would it make him feel if someone says that he built his body with steroid injections and not through proper body building exercises. On the other hand, Anitha tried to patch up with Suresh.

Meanwhile, the first promo of the show’s next episode was aired. In the promo, we can see that the newly elected captain of the house, Suresh Chakravarthi and Rio engaged in a verbal spat. The contestants were asked to talk about the true face and false face of each other. Suresh named Rio and started to say something. Rio, who got irked by this, stopped him as soon as he started and told him not to name him for any example.

