Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Kamal Haasan takes the case of Suresh and Sanam’s spat

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, host Kamal Haasan took a dig at the preveiling fight between Suresh Chakravarthy and Sanam Shetty.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Kamal Haasan investigated the case of Sanam Shetty and Suresh Chakravarthi’s spat that happened a couple of days back. It was alleged that Suresh hit Sanam on her forehead on that day during a task. Sanam, who lost her cool, called out Suresh and started being disrespectful. Kamal Haasan took the case and asked both of them what their issue is and advised them to have things under their control.

On the other hand, Balaji Murugadoss opened up that he started realizing what Bigg Boss truly is. He said that not just from the eyes of Bigg Boss, but it was impossible to hide from the yes of the contestants too. Taking a dig at Archana, he said that people are question if a person stays quite and if they start talking up, they are saying that the person lacks maturity. Archana, who was listening to these allegations, expressed her reaction.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers to RELEASE trailer tomorrow; Mahesh Babu to unveil the Telugu version

In the latest week, five contestants were nominated for eviction. Out of these five contestants, Aajeedh won the eviction free pass, from an earlier task that he played. It is expected that he will use the pass this week if at all he gets evicted. The contestants whose names are nominated for eviction are, Balaji Murugadoss, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari, Anitha and Aajeedh. In tonight’s episode the host Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the evicted person.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×