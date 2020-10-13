Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Nisha gets a surprise birthday bash, becomes emotional on seeing mom & daughter

During the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants were seen celebrating the birthday of Nisha with a cake. She was given a sweet surprise by the Bigg Boss with a virtual meeting with her mother and daughter.

During the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Aranthangi Nisha had surprise birthday bash in the house. After getting ready in her new attire, she came in front of the camera and told the audience that it was her birthday and she wished herself. She also stated that none of the contestants knew that it was her birthday. However, there was a surprise waiting for her in the house. Bigg Boss sent her a birthday cake and she had a sweet celebration with the other contestants in the house.

The event became bigger when Nisha’s mother virtually wished her along with Nisha’s daughter. Seeing the video, Nisha became emotional and she broke down into tears. This made the other contestants emotional and they all consoled Nisha all the while trying to hide their emotions. The latest episode also witnessed a spat between some of the housemates after a task.

Meanwhile, the latest promo shows that Suresh Chakravarthy and Velmurugan engaging in a verbal spat and it is expected that the new episode of the season will have some high voltage drama. Velmurugan can be seen yelling at Chakravarthy for talking ill about him on a matter related to the exchange of a dhothi. While Velmurugan was seen shouting, Chakravarthy can be seen ignoring him and performing his chorus and relishing his meal.

Credits :Star Vijay

