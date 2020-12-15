Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Open nomination task brings in tiff in the house; Anitha calls Rio a coward

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, the contestants participated in an open nomination task, where Anitha Sampath questioned Rio for naming her.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil's 4th season, the contestants were seen quarreling with each other as there was an open nomination task. Rio, who nominated Anitha, gave his reasons for it. However, she called out him after the task and asked him to explain. When he did not answer her properly, she called him a coward and said that he was not brave enough to stand up to her and talk. It irked Rio’s anger and he pointed out that it was not a proper behavior.

He said that she cannot call anyone a coward and it was not in a good taste. When he raised his voice, Anitha toned down. Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show, what we see is that the housemates are divided into two groups. While one group is given costumes of chicken, the other group is given the costume of wolves.

Also Read: Superstar Rajinikanth's political party symbol is an autorickshaw and named Makkal Sevai Katchi?

While group chicken is asked to save the given golden eggs, group wolf is asked to steal the golden eggs. It was also told that the wolves will get out of the game if the chickens manage to pull their tails. The housemates were also given some fake currency and it was told that they can use it to buy the eggs or to keep away the wolves. In the other promo, Archana was seen asking the other housemates that they were not the ones following groupism but it was Balaji, Anitha and Shivani’s team that is following groupism.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×