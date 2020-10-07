Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlights: Ramya Pandiyan and Suresh engage in an ugly spat; Talks on ‘Kurumpadam’ start

Ramya Pandiyan alleged that Suresh's comment on newsreaders was 'cheap', while Suresh dismissed the allegation and stated that he never made such a comment.

In just three days of the season’s launch, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is experiencing some high voltage drama in the house. While Sanam Shetty and the others tried to corner Shivani during one of the early tasks, now Ramya Pandiyan and Suresh Chakravarthi have engaged in an ugly spat, and Ramya pointed out that there will be ‘kurumpadam’ available to prove that she did not lie. They both were seen arguing about something when things turned sour.

Anitha claimed that Suresh spoke badly of her saying that he won’t speak to news readers as they spit while talking. She also added that the comment he made was very cheap and she did not expect it from him. However, Suresh denied the allegations and stated that Anitha was making everything out of nothing. Other housemates gathered and tried to pacify them in vein.

The fourth season of the Kamal Haasan hosted reality show was launched on Sunday. So far, there are 15 contestants in the house and it is expected that some more contestants will be making wild card entry. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, , Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants so far. The contestants are currently restricted to use only one bedroom.

