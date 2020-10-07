  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlights: Ramya Pandiyan and Suresh engage in an ugly spat; Talks on ‘Kurumpadam’ start

Ramya Pandiyan alleged that Suresh's comment on newsreaders was 'cheap', while Suresh dismissed the allegation and stated that he never made such a comment.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: October 7, 2020 07:38 am
Bigg Boss,South,bigg boss tamil 4Bigg Boss Tamil 4 highlights: Ramya Pandiyan and Suresh engage in an ugly spat; Talks on ‘Kurumpadam’ start
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In just three days of the season’s launch, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is experiencing some high voltage drama in the house. While Sanam Shetty and the others tried to corner Shivani during one of the early tasks, now Ramya Pandiyan and Suresh Chakravarthi have engaged in an ugly spat, and Ramya pointed out that there will be ‘kurumpadam’ available to prove that she did not lie. They both were seen arguing about something when things turned sour.

Anitha claimed that Suresh spoke badly of her saying that he won’t speak to news readers as they spit while talking. She also added that the comment he made was very cheap and she did not expect it from him. However, Suresh denied the allegations and stated that Anitha was making everything out of nothing. Other housemates gathered and tried to pacify them in vein.

Also read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman to be released on OTT platform on Ayudha Pooja?

The fourth season of the Kamal Haasan hosted reality show was launched on Sunday. So far, there are 15 contestants in the house and it is expected that some more contestants will be making wild card entry. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants so far. The contestants are currently restricted to use only one bedroom.

Credits :Vijay TV

You may like these
Throwback: When Kamal Haasan kissed actress and current Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Rekha without her consent
Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Day 1 highlights: Sanam Shetty targets Shivani Narayanan on the season’s first episode
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Contestants dance their hearts out on ‘Vaathi Coming’ in the first promo of the season
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty to Shivani Narayanan; Here's list of contestants to enter Kamal Haasan's show
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's a sneak peek into the quirky & beautiful new house ahead of the grand premiere
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Lakshmi Menon denies being a part of the Kamal Haasan hosted show

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement