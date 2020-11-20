  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ramya Pandiyan gossips about Shivani; Says she only has time to entertain Balaji

Ramya Pandiya, Aajeedh and Samyuktha sat down for a chit chat, where they all gossiped about Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani.
16249 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ramya Pandiyan gossips about Shivani; Says she only has time to entertain BalajiBigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Ramya Pandiyan gossips about Shivani; Says she only has time to entertain Balaji
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the most difficult task so far got over, housemates sat down and relaxed with some chit chat. While doing so, Aajeedh, Ramya Pandiyan and Samyuktha spoke about the best and worst performers during the task. Aajeedh said that Suchitra and Shivani were the worst performers. Baking his stand, Ramya said that though they both were worst performers, Shivani was even worse. She mocked Shivani and said that she only has time to entertain Balaji Murugadoss.

As she mocked Shivani and her way of talking, they all burst out laughing. It is to be noted that the housemates have been talking about Shivani and Balaji for a while now. During the nomination task for elimination, Aari said that Balaji is blindfold with romance and love and thus he has not been performing well. When Balaji came to know that someone nominated him saying that he is in a romantic relationship with Shivani, he lost his cool.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Thala Ajith suffers injuries on the sets of Valimai; Gets treated in Hyderabad

He told everyone that people should stop saying that, and he has no intention to have any romantic relationship with anyone in the house. Though this issue was brought up several times, housemates have not stopped talking about them. Meanwhile, the winners of the most difficult task was announced by the Bigg Boss. It was also announced that only those who won in the task will be allowed to take part in the captaincy task.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

You may like these
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Contestants get exciting tasks and recreate old movies as plays
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Anitha & Suchitra get more nominations for elimination; Balaji opens up on relationship
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss opens up on his relationship with Shivani Narayanan; Says he is single
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Host Kamal Haasan celebrates Diwali with housemates
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Somashekhar, Ramya and Gabriella become ‘thieves’ in the new task
Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Suresh Chakravarthy admits to regretting his spat with Sanam Shetty; Says I lost my temper

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement