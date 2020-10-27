Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Rio and Balaji nominate each other; Contestants celebrate Ayudha Pooja

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, contestants had a grand Navarathri celebration and the show ran for 4 hours in the latest episode.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, housemates Rio Raj and Balaji Murugadoss nominated each other during the task. This week’s nomination task was quite different from all the other weeks. The housemates were asked to burn the photo of the contestant that they nominate for elimination. Though the nomination process happened outside the confession room, it was not an open nomination process. By the end of the task, totally eleven contestants were nominated for elimination.

Somashekar, Velmurugan, Aajeedh, Nisha, Rio Raj, Anitha Sampath, Suresh, Ramya Pandian, Jithan Ramesh, Sanam Shetty and Balaji were the contestants who got nominated by the end of the process. While Rio said that Balaji was unnecessarily making situations unnecessary and nominated him, Balaji said that Rio was targeting him and felt that he should not be in the house. The contestants also had a grand Navarathri celebration and the episode went on for 4 hours.

The housemates were seen getting dressed up in traditional attires for the first ever Navratri celebration in the Bigg Boss house. A Golu was also organised in the house by the housemates. They were divided into two teams - Villagers and Urban people – and plaid some fun games. It goes without saying that the housemates had a grand gala time celebrating Navarathri and it also came as a treat to the show’s fans as the show ran for 4 hours.

Credits :Star Vijay

