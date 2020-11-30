  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Samyuktha gets evicted; Says she is happy to have made new friends in the house

While Anitha used the ‘Nomination Topple’ card to escape from the nomination, she used the power and nominated Samyuktha instead of her.
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Samyuktha gets evicted; Says she is happy to have made new friends in the houseBigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Samyuktha gets evicted; Says she is happy to have made new friends in the house
In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Samyuktha Karthik became the fifth contestant to get evicted. Samyuktha was one of the initial contestants who entered the house in its maiden episode. She got evicted from the house on the show’s 56th day, which was also the end of the show’s eighth week. Before the episode, seven contestants’ names were in the nomination list namely, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Somashekar, Aranthangi Nisha, Jithan Ramesh and Sanam Shetty.

While Anitha used the ‘Nomination Topple’ card to escape from the nomination, she used the power and nominated Samyuktha instead of her. On Sunday’s episode, Samyuktha, Aari and Balaji were in the danger zone. It was announced that Sanam and Nisha were saved from the danger zone when the episode started on Sunday. Samyuktha got emotional as she was not a part of the original list of nominated contestants. Before leaving the house, she asked everyone to dance along with her.

When she met the host Kamal Haasan on stage, she said she was going through mixed feelings. Though she was sad to get evicted from the house, she said she was happy to have made some good friends in the house, and she was excited to meet her family. The final video compilation of her days in the house made her very emotional and she broke down upon seeing the video.

