Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Sanam, Rekha engage in a fight; Balaji Murugadoss narrates his abusive childhood

Balaji Murudoss' story about his abusive childhood was the talk of the town yesterday as fans and followers expressed how sorry they were to know it.

The latest episode of the fourth season of Bigg Boss got emotional beyond what viewers could handle. During the task, where the contestants were asked to narrate their tough times in life, Balaji Murugadoss’ abusive childhood made everyone break down into tears. He stated that he was staying in a hostel and neither of his parents would visit him nor would they attend the parents meeting. He stated that both his parents were alcoholic and his childhood was very traumatic.

Narrating an incident where his intoxicated father hit him on his head with a huge pole, Balaji said that people should not have children if they will not be able to take care of them. This incident took over the social media as fans started sharing the video clip and felt sorry for Balaji. While some opinioned that his story was similar to that of Mugen Rao from the previous season, others wished him a bright life.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo: Balaji Murugadoss breaks down & reveals of his alcoholic parents, traumatic childhood

On the other hand, Sanam Shetty and got into a fight. Sanam stated that Rekha was very dominating and she was impossible to handle. Rekha claimed that she was the captain of the cooking team and it was her responsibility to make sure that everything is going well in the kitchen. After the argument, Sanam left the place by mocking Rekha. It was decided by the housemates that Suresh, Aajeedh, Ramya and Shivani’s stories were not inspiring or motivational.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Vijay

Share your comment ×